ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.00

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 75255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$10.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.92.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

