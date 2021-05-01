EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0342 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $332,913.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,758.56 or 1.00176304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00039782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00182723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

