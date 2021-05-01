Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.33

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDNMY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edenred has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

