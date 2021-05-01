EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDPFY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 8,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,845. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

