Eight Capital Boosts kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Price Target to C$4.50

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

KSI opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.66. kneat.com has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The company has a market cap of C$206.46 million and a P/E ratio of -34.77.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 million.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

