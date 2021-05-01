Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 530,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,046. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

