Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.55. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.