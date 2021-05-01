Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,876 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $422.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.09.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

