Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,553 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $668,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 62.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,173,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 831,988 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

