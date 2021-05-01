Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $470.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.10 and a 200 day moving average of $475.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

