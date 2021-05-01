Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $354,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last 90 days.

Shares of DASH opened at $143.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

