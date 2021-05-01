Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $372.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

