Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

