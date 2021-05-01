Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $119.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

