EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Shares of EME traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 571,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,012. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $122.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

