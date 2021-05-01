Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 997,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

