Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 10,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,731,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

ESRT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,167,000 after purchasing an additional 185,973 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 94,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 578,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

