ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,031. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.