Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

WIRE stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

