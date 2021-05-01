Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 152,218 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Enertopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

