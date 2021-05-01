Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.77 and last traded at C$58.46. Approximately 66,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 153,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.28.

ENGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

In related news, Director Pierre Lassonde bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

