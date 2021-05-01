Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.00 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.75 ($17.35).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €12.37 ($14.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.21 and a 200-day moving average of €12.35. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

