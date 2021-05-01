Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5813 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28.

ENI has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years.

ENI stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Equities analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENI stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

