Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. Enova International posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,512. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

