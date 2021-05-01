Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $34.24. 773,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,033. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. Enova International has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock worth $2,294,512. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

