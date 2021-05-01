Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

