Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPOKY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

EPOKY traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

