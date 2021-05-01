Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,657. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

