Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.