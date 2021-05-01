Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

