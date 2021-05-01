Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Hasbro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

