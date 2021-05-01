Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

