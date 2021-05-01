Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.84 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $1,827.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.55 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,474.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.