Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

