Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of ELS opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $69.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.