Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.95 Million

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce $581.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.13 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $653.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. 1,872,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,548. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

