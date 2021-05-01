Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.