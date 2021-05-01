Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.39.

Shares of ERO opened at C$24.27 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$14.31 and a 12-month high of C$25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

