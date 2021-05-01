Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.88. 19,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

