Etherparty Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $75,724.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00826075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.39 or 0.08567020 BTC.

FUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

