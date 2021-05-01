Evedo Trading 35.2% Higher This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $7.21 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00067237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $484.12 or 0.00836797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.96 or 0.08246565 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

