EvenCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $138,721.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $143,449.98 and approximately $138,721.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00075828 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003294 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002935 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.