Evercore ISI Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4,200.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,072.33.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. 7,009,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.