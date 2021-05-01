EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.250-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.32 EPS.

Shares of EVTC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.90. 1,151,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,717. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.