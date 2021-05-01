Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 145 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 345.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,357,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $236.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $246.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

