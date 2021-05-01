Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $55,000 Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 62.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DQ opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

