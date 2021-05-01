Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

