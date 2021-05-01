Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,777,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

