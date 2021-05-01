EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Up 144.4% in April

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $212.76 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth about $3,996,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

