ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. 191,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. ExlService has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

